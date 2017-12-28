 
Water Resource Recovery Facility budget approved


By JEFF BROWN - jbrown@shelbynews.com The efforts to conserve energy are paying off for the Shelbyville Water Resource Recovery Facility. Superintendent Brad Fix presented his 2018 budget to the Public Utilities Board on a cold Wednesday morning at City Hall. And i

. . . more »

Commissioners renew service with Physio-Control

New ownership excited for opportunities in Shelbyville

The Christmas gifts that defy modern technology

A mediocre Christmas surpassed with hard work


Recent trip to Germany a 'lucky' opportunity


By KATRINA BRANSON - kbranson@shelbynews.com For 11 days at the beginning of December, I was lucky enough to travel to Germany. My mother grew up in Grahfenrheinfeld with her brother Ulrich, who married Margit -- my aunt. Margit is where I got my middle name. Ulric. . . more »

Holiday tournaments highlight busy weekend

Midseason hoops awards

Back together

Getting to know the Swanson brothers

Public hearings set to discuss $1M purchase


By ROSS FLINT - rflint@shelbynews.com Shelbyville Central Schools will be hosting a pair of public hearings in the two months to receive feedback on the corporation’s plans to purchase the old Marsh Supermarket, as well as other projects, and the public

. . . more »

Triton Central students donate toys to less fortunate children

TCMS helps makes hospital stay easier for children

Church children's Christmas pageant a timeless tradition

Holiday trash and recycling pickup scheduled